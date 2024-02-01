Torrential Rains and Snowfall hit Life in AJK

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Torrential rains and heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on the lives of people in various parts of AJK on Thursday.

According to Official Sources, the upper regions, particularly the Leepa and Neelam valleys, have been severely affected, enduring the heaviest snowfall of the season for the fifth consecutive day.

Additionally, the adverse weather conditions have led to the suspension of vehicular traffic in the snow-clad Leepa and Neelam valleys, as well as the Mahmood Galli - Abbaspur road in Poonch division.

Authorities have confirmed that multiple sections of these routes have been rendered impassable due to the heavy snowfall. The breakdown of electricity has further exacerbated the situation in the snow-covered Leepa and Neelam valleys, disrupting daily life for the fifth day in a row.

The heavy snowfall shows no signs of abating, intensifying the challenges faced by the affected areas. The upper reaches of Neelam and Leepa valleys, along with several parts of the mountainous state metropolis and Bagh districts, have been severely impacted by the first heavy intermittent rains and snowfall of the season.

Land routes have been severely affected, causing significant disruptions in these areas. The much-predicted heavy rainfall finally arrived in various parts of AJK, including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad and Mirpur districts, on Wednesday night.

Reports have also emerged of disconnections in various snow-clad upper reaches of the Bagh district due to landslides triggered by heavy rains, particularly in Sudhangalli. Mirpur, on the other hand, experienced heavy downpours for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, accompanied by intermittent wind storms.

The laborers engaged in the construction are also considered to be the most affected community because of the heavy downpour which was continued intermittently in various other parts of AJK. More rains and snowfall on the upper reaches of AJK are expected during the next 24 hours, according to experts.