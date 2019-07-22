UrduPoint.com
Tourism Dept Takes Over Possession Of Cafe 'Khana Badosh'

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:47 PM

Tourism Dept takes over possession of cafe 'Khana Badosh'

Sindh Culture and Tourism Department has taken over possession of "Khana Badosh" cafe and sealed the premises here at Sindh Museum Hyderabad on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Culture and Tourism Department has taken over possession of "Khana Badosh" cafe and sealed the premises here at Sindh Museum Hyderabad on Monday.

Cafe Khana Badosh, located near children's park in Sindh Museum, had been given to Ms Salma Begum Leghari on monthly rent of Rs20000, in the year 2015.

According to Director Sindh Museum Hyderabad, rent had not been paid to the Museum since long time, therefore it had been decided to vacate Cafe from the tenant.

A notice has been served to the tenant last week to vacate the premises, after passage of given time administration has taken over possession of the cafe.

