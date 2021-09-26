UrduPoint.com

Tourism Has Potential To Boost Economy: Dr Alvi

Sun 26th September 2021 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :EMBARGOED: NOT TO BE PUBLISHED/BROADCAST/TELECAST BEFORE 27-09-2021 President Dr Arif Alvi said tourism in Pakistan had great potential to boost our economy as well as improve the economic health of small business operators and the people attached with the tourism industry.

In a message on the occasion of World Tourism Day, he said the purpose of the celebration of World Tourism Day was to foster awareness among the international community about the importance of tourism and its social, cultural and economic significance.

"I take this opportunity to welcome the world to visit Pakistan and see this peaceful and hospitable land. Pakistan provides an opportunity to tourists to see the natural sights, ancient civilizations and experience the great diversity of cultures, people, landscapes and tasty cuisine." "Pakistan is blessed with tremendous potential of tourism in all the four provinces including the Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with a variety of terrain, climate, fauna, flora combined with a rich blend of socio-cultural diversity," he added.

There were no two views on the importance of sustainable development of the tourism industry as a major source of foreign exchange earner, he told.

The President said several far Eastern countries after the economic meltdown in the '90s, tsunami and earthquake, relied on tourism to get back on their feet.

"For communities that do have the potential to become successful tourism destinations, and are willing to commit to its ongoing development, the benefits are more than just economic development.

" He appreciated the government's efforts to promote and develop tourism in the country.

"I understand that this very important sector remained neglected for a long time but the present government has taken important steps to remove the policy bottlenecks, create effective coordination mechanisms between provincial and Federal government entities and meaningfully engage the private sector stakeholders." While appreciating the incentives offered to the tourism and hospitality sector in the budget for 2021-22, "I urge the government to continue its efforts to create enabling environment for tourism development and attracting domestic and international investment." "Today we are celebrating World Tourism Day with the rest of the world as a nation proud of its glorious past and custodians of a bright future.""Presently, we are devoted to make Pakistan a tourist heaven. Indeed 'Tourism Day 2021 – Tourism for Inclusive Growth' is the right theme to describe this extraordinary industry which has been a game-changer for many nations." Many countries had already benefited from this important sector, it was Pakistan's turn to emerge on the global tourism map as a preferred tourist destination, he added.

He said, "I extend my felicitations to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and all the stakeholders from the public and private sector for their dedication and extraordinary efforts for the promotion of tourism at the global, regional and national level. "Pakistan is ready to welcome the world."

More Stories From Pakistan

