Tourism Squad directed to provide all possible facilities to tourists in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Tourism Squad has been directed to provide all possible facilities to tourists in Murree and adjoining areas.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, on the special directives of Secretary Tourism Punjab Shahzad Saeed and Deputy Controller/Director Department of Tourist Services Tourism Deptt Punjab Hafiz Ghazanfar, the tourism squad under the supervision of Assistant Director Operations Punjab Tourism Squad, Syed Khurram Hassan was fully active in the field.

The tourists visiting Murree to enjoy snowfall were regularly being briefed at various points.

The spokesperson said that a special tourism squad was available at all important tourist spots in Murree and helpline 1421 of the tourism squad could be used in case of any difficulty.

She informed that earlier, chairing a meeting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan had reviewed the snowfall season plan finalized to facilitate tourists in Murree.

The responsibilities being fulfilled by all the departments concerned and the preparations finalized to deal with any emergency during heavy rains and snowfall were discussed in detail.

The authorities were instructed that the clearance of the roads during snowfall would be the responsibility of the Highway Department while the Murree Expressway would be cleared by National Highway Authority.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company would clean the streets of the town and the Forest Department would be responsible for cutting and removing the trees falling due to heavy snowfall. Motorway police would perform traffic management duties on the Expressway.

Similarly, traffic management and parking on all the city roads would be the responsibility of the Traffic Police.

Murree district administration would also make all-out efforts to protect the tourists from the agents, hotels and chain mafia and ensure the availability of clean and healthy food, effective communication and other facilities.

The Commissioner was informed that a central control room and 13 facilitation centers had been established for the convenience of the tourists. 30 CCTV cameras had also been installed to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of different areas.

The authorities concerned were directed to focus on the removal of snow and traffic management.

Saqib Manan said that entry into Murree should be regulated and a maximum of 8,000 vehicles should be allowed entry.

The authorities concerned were directed to utilize all available resources to facilitate the tourists in Murree. All the departments concerned should fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and commitment while implementing the Murree emergency plan, the Commissioner added.

A control room had also been established in Jinnah Hall Murree and the tourists in case of any emergency can contact the control room at 051-9269015, 051-9269016, and 051-9269018.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, CMH Murree and basic health centers had also finalized arrangements for the snowfall season besides setting up two health camps at Lower Toppa and Bansra Gali for the convenience of the tourists.

The Commissioner instructed the authorities concerned to cooperate with the teams of Rescue-1122. The Health Department should also ensure the best possible medical facilities for the tourists, he added.

