Tourist spots of Allai secures international importance: DIG Hazara

ALLAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Mirvais Niaz Thursday said that tourist spots in the area of Allai Bann police station have international importance and directions have been given for deputation of patrolling force to facilitate the tourists.

The DIG expressed these views during his visit to Allai Bann police station and police post at Gulai Maidan.

Earlier, on his arrival at Allai Banna police station SHO Naveed Khan briefed the DIG about performance of the police station and law and order situation of the area.

On the occasion, DPO Battagram Tariq Mahmood, SP Investigation Nazeer Khan, DSP Headquarter Siraj Udin and other officers were also present.

The DIG also stressed the Police Station staff for strengthening relations with locals for maintaining peace in the area, besides action against drug dealers, paddlers, arms and ammunition smugglers was also ordered.

Mirvais Niaz ordered SHO and other officers to behave with the complainants with good manners and resolve their issues on priority .

The DIG said that he was proud of the police force particularly working in far-flung hilly areas despite all odds.