Trader Leaders Condemn Demolishing Of Shops, Sealing Of Chamber Office In Bannu

Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:43 PM

President Central Tanzeem-e-Tajran (Traders organization), Malik Mehar Elahi has expressed strong condemnation over alleged demolition of traders shops in Bannu and sealing of office of Bannu Chamber of Commerce

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :President Central Tanzeem-e-Tajran (Traders organization), Malik Mehar Elahi has expressed strong condemnation over alleged demolition of traders shops in Bannu and sealing of office of Bannu Chamber of Commerce.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Malik Mehar Elahi and other office bearers including General Secretary, Shakeel Ahmad Saraf, Chairman Tajir Etehad (Traders Unity), Shaukatullah Hamdard and President Mujeeb ur Rehman said the trading community had extended complete cooperation to administration in measures including lock down taken up for prevention from corona virus.

However, they continued, in response to such cooperation and support extended by trading community, their shops have been demolished and chamber office sealed.

Malik Mehar Elahi demanded of quarters concerned to take notice of it and forthwith initiate measures for compensation of traders of Bannu district whose properties have been demolished.

Apart for providing financial assistance, government should also ensure reconstruction of the demolished structures, Malik added.

He said the business community of KP stands with the affected traders of Bannu district at this difficult time and will take all possible measures for ensuring provision of compensation to them.

He said in the prevailing circumstances, the business community of the country is passing through a very difficult time due to negative impact of corona virus on economy.

"Such a harsh measure at this difficult juncture by administration of Bannu district is very condemnable," they deplored.

The trader community leaders opined that by taking harsh measure of demolishing of property without serving any notice is highly regrettable and tantamount to breach of law.

More Stories From Pakistan

