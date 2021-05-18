UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Police For Strict Adherence To Traffic Rules To Avoid Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Traffic Police for strict adherence to traffic rules to avoid road accidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police in collaboration with its Mobile education Unit arranged a special session to create awareness among road-users and drivers with an aim to avoid accidents and ensure road safety.

Following instruction from SP Highway Patrol Huma Naseeb, the officials distributed pamphlets and issued certain instructions at 19 Kassi, Vehari-Multan road.

Inspector Suhail, ASI Javed Arbi, and some other officials also fined (challan) vehicles on violation of traffic rules.

The drivers were instructed to use seat belts, follow one-way and avoid rash driving. Similarly, motorcyclists were directed to wear helmets and keep motorcycles at extreme of side-lane. Do not use mobile phones especially during driving. The drivers were instructed to install reflectors. Similarly, the officials stated that passengers should also follow SOPs to avoid pandemic coronavirus.

Related Topics

Police Education Mobile Vehicles Road Traffic From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates to showcase its Premium Economy Seats for ..

6 minutes ago

RTA to auction 350 premium plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 ..

13 minutes ago

104,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

13 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes administrative sanction on S&amp;S B ..

13 minutes ago

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

39 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.