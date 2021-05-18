Traffic Police for strict adherence to traffic rules to avoid road accidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police in collaboration with its Mobile education Unit arranged a special session to create awareness among road-users and drivers with an aim to avoid accidents and ensure road safety.

Following instruction from SP Highway Patrol Huma Naseeb, the officials distributed pamphlets and issued certain instructions at 19 Kassi, Vehari-Multan road.

Inspector Suhail, ASI Javed Arbi, and some other officials also fined (challan) vehicles on violation of traffic rules.

The drivers were instructed to use seat belts, follow one-way and avoid rash driving. Similarly, motorcyclists were directed to wear helmets and keep motorcycles at extreme of side-lane. Do not use mobile phones especially during driving. The drivers were instructed to install reflectors. Similarly, the officials stated that passengers should also follow SOPs to avoid pandemic coronavirus.