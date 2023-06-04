UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Launch Awareness Campaign To Promote Laws

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Traffic police launch awareness campaign to promote laws

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Traffic Police on Sunday launched a new initiative to promote awareness of traffic laws among the city's residents.

Under the guidance of IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, flyers have been distributed on rickshaws and main roads to educate people about traffic regulations.

In the Cantonment Division, digital screens are being used to inform the public about traffic laws, as stated by Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan. The campaign, titled "Phoolon Ka Sheher Peshawar" (Peshawar, the City of Flowers), appeals to citizens to cooperate with the traffic police for their own safety.

The awareness campaign is being rolled out in phases, with subsequent enforcement efforts to ensure the effective implementation of traffic laws. Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan said the importance of personal responsibility and urges citizens to support the traffic police by following seat belt and helmet regulations, avoiding overspeeding and overloading, maintaining lane discipline, and disembarking from vehicles safely.

As part of the campaign, SP education Shazia Shahid and her team are providing information to residents in various sectors, focusing on the use of seat belts and helmets, avoiding mobile phone usage while driving, and the significance of adhering to traffic rules.

Wearing helmets and seat belts during travel ensures the safety of individuals, as even a momentary distraction caused by mobile phone use can lead to severe accidents, putting lives at risk. Accidents can occur within seconds due to drivers' negligence.

Citizens are encouraged to allow extra time when traveling to any destination to prioritize their safety and arrive securely. A few minutes of impatience can endanger lives and disrupt the peace of their homes.

Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan urges citizens to not only abide by traffic laws themselves but also to avoid unsafe travel practices, demonstrating concern for their own lives and the lives of others.

