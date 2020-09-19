UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Penalizes 39713 Transporters During One Moth

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 04:16 PM

Traffic police penalizes 39713 transporters during one moth

Traffic police penalized 39713 transporters while violating the traffic rules during last month, said SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmad Khalil on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Traffic police penalized 39713 transporters while violating the traffic rules during last month, said SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmad Khalil on Saturday.

He said that the educational teams of city traffic police creating awareness among transporters to follow traffic rules.

He said that total 39713 transporters have been penalized and recovered millions of rupees and deposited in public exchequer.

He said that traffic police taking action to save the precious lives of people. Police perform their duties in rains, summer and winter just for the sake of people so the people must cooperate with them Khalil added.

More Stories From Pakistan

