Traffic police to ensure smooth traffic flow on main avenues of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and Islamabad expressway and take strict action against those creating inconvenience for the road users.

While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.

In a statement, he said that complaints about any inconvenience to people could be lodged with ITP Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, the SSP (Traffic) said that ITP is taking steps to ensure safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users.

He said that special squads have been constituted to ensure implementation on traffic rules and also smooth traffic flow in busy areas.

He further directed the officials to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 25, 281 vehicles have been fined during the current year for hampering smooth flow of traffic and involvement in over-loading.

The police spokesman said that efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users in crucial to overcome traffic related problems.