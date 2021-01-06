UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police To Install Tyre Busters At 10 Locations To Control Rush In City Areas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Traffic police to install tyre busters at 10 locations to control rush in city areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar and District Administration has decided to install tyre busters at ten locations to control rush of vehicles in city area.

According to a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the tyre busters will be installed near Khan Raziq Police Station, Dubai Hotel through Qissa Khawani Bazar, Pipal Mandi, Chowk Yad Gar, Ghanta Gar, Naz Cinema road, Spogmay Hotel, Sarki Gate, Kohati through Chowk Shabaz and Kohati Gate from Namak Mandi side.

In this connection, Chief Traffic Officer, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat today paid visit to different areas of the city.

During visit, it was found that earlier installed tyre busters have become dysfunctional and drivers are violating one way restrictions, causing traffic jams.

Taking notice of the situation, Chief Traffic Officer forthwith issued orders for re-installation of tyre busters to control traffic rush in interior city, causing sever inconvenience to people.

He also directed Traffic Police to take care of newly installed tyre busters and remove sand or dust accumulated in the gadget on weekly basis.

