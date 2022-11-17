UrduPoint.com

Train Driver Died After Cardiac Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Train driver died after cardiac arrest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Train driver died due to cardiac arrest at local Khyber Mail staying at cantonment railways station, an official of Railways said.

The deceased Shahid Latif moved from Lahore to Multan by Khyber Mail Express. Today, he was found dead at 8 a.m at drivers running room attached with the train. His body was forwarded to native town, Lahore on direction of DS Railways local Division, Hamad Hassan Mirza by ambulance.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Dead Driver Died From

Recent Stories

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup wil ..

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

7 minutes ago
 Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952: Khawaja Asif

49 minutes ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

1 hour ago
 US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

2 hours ago
 President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.