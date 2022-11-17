Train driver died after cardiac arrest

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Train driver died due to cardiac arrest at local Khyber Mail staying at cantonment railways station, an official of Railways said.

The deceased Shahid Latif moved from Lahore to Multan by Khyber Mail Express. Today, he was found dead at 8 a.m at drivers running room attached with the train. His body was forwarded to native town, Lahore on direction of DS Railways local Division, Hamad Hassan Mirza by ambulance.