Trained human resource can be utilized for developing locally designed software

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan's trained human resource can be utilized in the field of information technology for developing locally designed software suitable for meeting the demand of local businesses.

These views were expressed by LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad while speaking at the launching ceremony Bin Rasheed Technologies at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Director Punjab Information Technology board Suleman Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Bin Rasheed Group Moazzam Rasheed, LCCI EC member Aqib Asif, Fiaz Haider and experts from engineering and technology sectors were also present.

Ali Hussam Asghar said at present various IT companies of Pakistan were providing services to the world's renowned entities.

The LCCI vice president said the government and private sector should join hands and move collectively to give much needed boost to the national exports. He also urged thebusinessmen to exploit the latest technology and methodologies to establish their businesseson modern lines.