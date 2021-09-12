UrduPoint.com

Training Of Price Control Magistrates From Sept 13

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Training of price control magistrates from Sept 13

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The two-day training of price control magistrates will be held under the aegis of Public Prosecution Department and Home Department Punjab here from September 13, Monday.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday the training programme would be arranged in Metropolitan Corporation Hall where master trainers Ismatullah Khan, Khurram Khan and Syed Muntazir Bukhari would impart training to magistrates about price control Act 1977.

The training sessions will start from 10 a.m. and continue up to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesdayand all price control magistrates of district Faisalabad had been directed to ensure their presencein the training programme, he added.

