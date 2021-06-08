Training on international human rights reporting concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Over 25 government officials received a two-day training on "Pakistan's International Human Rights Reporting Obligations" organized by European Union funded 'Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan (Huqooq-e-Pakistan)' Project in collaboration with Human Rights Department, regime of Balochistan.

According to the press release issued on Tuesday, the training was aimed at enhancing technical and operational capacities of the officials of Social Welfare, Special Education, Literacy, Non Formal education and Human Rights Department, Treaty Implementation Cell and other provincial departments on reporting and implementation of international human rights commitments of Pakistan.

The two-day event was inaugurated by Mr Abdul Rauf Baloch, Secretary Social Welfare, Special Education, Literacy, Non Formal Education and Human Rights Department, Government of Balochistan.

In his remarks, Mr Abdul Rauf Baloch appreciated the support of Huqooq-e-Pakistan project in developing and implementing a flagship human rights training and capacity-building programme.

"All participants and our department agree that the training will enhance the knowledge base of government officials that is required in fulfilling their mandates with respect to international human rights reporting. With better capacity, the relevant departments would be able to effectively reflect the government's efforts for protection and promotion of human rights," he said.

The Secretary said that Human Rights is a vast subject and all other government departments are linked to it. "Strengthening of Human Rights Department is the priority of this Government but for that, we need support from all other linked departments and international forums.

" Executive Director, Huqooq-e-Pakistan (HeP) program, Ali Dayan Hasan gave an overview of the Huqooq-e-Pakistan program and training objectives.

He stated that the training program is designed in consultation with human rights stakeholders at Federal and provincial to ensure that the trainings reflected Pakistan's realities and perspectives.

"Huqooq-e-Pakistan is delighted to be working in Balochistan under the leadership of the Balochistan Human Rights department. The department has led by example and shown us that when government officials are committed to the promotion of human rights, resource constraints are not an insurmountable challenge but only a hurdle to be overcome.

He is delighted to assist in the development of stronger human rights mechanisms in the province but the real credit lies with the department and its leadership," added Ali Dayan Hasan.

The EU Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan (Huqooq-e-Pakistan) is a European Union (EU) funded programme with the objective of supporting the continued efforts of the Government of Pakistan for the promotion of human rights.

At the end of the training, Mr. Abdul Rauf Baloch, Secretary Social Welfare, Special Education, Literacy, Non Formal Education and Human Rights Department and Mr. Ali Dayan Hasan, awarded certificates to qualifying participants.

In his concluding remarks, Abdul Rauf Baloch again thanked Huqooq-e-Pakistan, the EU and participating institutions and expressed hope that this engagement would deepen in the months and years to come.

He further stated that the training will facilitate stakeholders in understanding the reporting process, provides effective tools for reporting aiding in fulfilling the state's treaty body obligations under the UN system.