Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Home Net Pakistan organized a training session for "Home-Based Workers" of garments and textile supply chain in Baldia Town.

Training was provided to empower home-based workers of garments and textiles so they could efficiently use social media daily and protect themselves, said a statement on Tuesday.

The training session took place at the British Nursing College Baldia Town. Program Manager of Home Net Pakistan, Babar Raza, expressed happiness for those working with Home-Based Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of empowering women to meet their financial and household needs through hard work and honesty.

Under Babar Raza's leadership, Home Net Pakistan has undertaken various commendable initiatives, playing a significant role.

Training facilitator Maheen Arif mentioned that women face various challenges in their lives, leading many to prefer working from home. She also emphasized that trading is considered appropriate in islam. After the training, the Program Manager of Home Net Pakistan, Babar Raza, thanked the partners for their participation.