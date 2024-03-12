Open Menu

Training Session For "Home-Based Workers" To Use Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media

Home Net Pakistan organized a training session for "Home-Based Workers" of garments and textile supply chain in Baldia Town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Home Net Pakistan organized a training session for "Home-Based Workers" of garments and textile supply chain in Baldia Town.

Training was provided to empower home-based workers of garments and textiles so they could efficiently use social media daily and protect themselves, said a statement on Tuesday.

The training session took place at the British Nursing College Baldia Town. Program Manager of Home Net Pakistan, Babar Raza, expressed happiness for those working with Home-Based Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of empowering women to meet their financial and household needs through hard work and honesty.

Under Babar Raza's leadership, Home Net Pakistan has undertaken various commendable initiatives, playing a significant role.

Training facilitator Maheen Arif mentioned that women face various challenges in their lives, leading many to prefer working from home. She also emphasized that trading is considered appropriate in islam. After the training, the Program Manager of Home Net Pakistan, Babar Raza, thanked the partners for their participation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Baldia Women Textile From

Recent Stories

CM's initiatives reviewed

CM's initiatives reviewed

4 minutes ago
 AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, K ..

AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause

8 minutes ago
 Crime control, security arrangements during Ramaza ..

Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed

8 minutes ago
 DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model baza ..

DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use ..

8 minutes ago
 Man arrested after DPO takes notice

Man arrested after DPO takes notice

4 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people ..

DC inaugurates Sasta Bazar for facilitating people in Ramazan

4 minutes ago
CM approves clean Punjab model project for four ci ..

CM approves clean Punjab model project for four cities

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days

LESCO detects 62,641 power pilferers in 180 days

4 minutes ago
 Minister vows to improve education quality in KP s ..

Minister vows to improve education quality in KP schools

4 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Q ..

President Asif Ali Zardari pays visit to Mazar-e-Quaid

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offers c ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif offers condolences

4 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 6.90m from 379 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 6.90m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan