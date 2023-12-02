Training workshops for professional development of Govt Teachers concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Two different training workshops for the professional development and skills enhancement of the school teachers concluded successfully here on Saturday.

Skills related to the inculcating positive attitudes and behaviors in students, developing children's skills and preparing them for the modern future challenges were also taught to 48 teachers of district Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera.

The workshop was jointly organized by Idar-e-Taleem Agahi, Participatory Rural Development Society and Voluntary Services Overseas in collaboration with Elementary and Secondary Education Department KP under funds from Education Cannot Wait (ECW) in which 48 male and female teachers were trained.

District Education Officer Peshawar Sajjad Akhtar, Deputy DEO Peshawar, Dr. Raina Gul, MYRP provincial head Tariq Hayat Yousafzai, Early Childhood Specialist Sameena Baig, representative of Idar-e-Taleem Agahi, Muhammad Shakeel Ahmad and other male and female officers of the E&SE Department were also present at the closing ceremony.

Addressing the workshop, speakers said that what your child learns in the first five years of their life will have the biggest impact on their overall development. Primary schools offer a child the opportunity to acquire basic skills and knowledge to succeed in life therefore, it is important to improve the teaching techniques and methods of education at primary level.

Teachers were told that they should treat children positively and instill confidence in them that will help enabled them to make better decisions about various matters especially regarding their future.

The government-run school’s teachers were also motivated to involve students in healthy activities for their mental and physical growth.

They stressed that all children should be treated equally as this is their fundamental right.

Teachers should avoid all kinds of exploitation, unfair treatment and violence in order to create a better learning environment at school. Addressing the occasion, DEO Peshawar, Sajjad Akhtar said that the society cannot move ahead without focusing and investing on the children.

He appreciated the efforts of Voluntary Service Oversees (VSO) and said this initiative will help bring a positive change in government schools.

MYRP provincial head, Mr. Tariq Hayat Yousafzai congratulated the teachers and administrators for completing their three-day training workshop and said that the training workshops polish professional skills.

He said that children always believe their teachers even before listening to them because they think that the teacher is always right.

He added that under the ECW fund, 24 ECE and 36 CLP centers have been established in Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda, where free quality education is being ensured to the children.

Like previous years, this year too, the local volunteers of PRDS fully supported the admission campaign and an organized admission campaign was run throughout the province.

At the end, certificates were distributed among the participants.