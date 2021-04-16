Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that the promotion of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation employees in respective fields is their right but transparent and legal procedure has to be adopted for this

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that the promotion of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation employees in respective fields is their right but transparent and legal procedure has to be adopted for this.

"HRM department should prepare rules so that matters of appointment and promotion of employees are brought in accordance with the rules and regulations," the Administrator said this while presiding over a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee at his office.

In the occasion members of the committee Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director HRM Asghar Durrani, Senior Director sports Culture and Recreation Mansoor Qazi, DPC Committee Secretary Additional Director Muhammad Ali and Director Zafar Rajput were also present.

The Administrator Karachi said that there is no service structure in KMC and no complete seniority list of officers and employees has been prepared. That is why the process of promotion of officers and employees on the basis of ability has been halted for a long time, he observed.

Ahmed said that the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of the officers and employees of KMC should be prepared every year. "Every employee has the right to go ahead and be promoted in the job. The process of promotion as per rules should continue.

If the employees get their right on time, their performance will be better which will benefit the organization, he said.

The Administrator asked the members of the departmental promotion committee to cooperate with the HRM department and ensure implementation of the instructions given.

"Our first objective should be to improve the institution and the city. Appointments should be made on right man for right job method. It is time to put KMC's administrative affairs on the right track," he added.

Ahmed said that there are all the rules and regulations according to which there should be no obstacle in the process of promotion of employees.

He said that if there is any complication in this regard, it should be removed as soon as possible in the light of the rules.

The members presented their suggestions and briefed about the details of cases filed by various departments regarding appointment and promotion of officers and employees.

The Administrator Karachi said that the members of the committee have an important responsibility to prepare an updated seniority list of all the employees according to their grade and salary scale at the earliest.

"Once the recruitment rules are ready, it will be possible to know what is the required capacity and qualification for appointment on any vacant post. This process will be completed accordingly which will make the process of appointment and promotion to various posts non-controversial and transparent. No could complain on the procedure" he added.

Ahmed directed that DPC meetings should be held regularly in which all matters s be carried out according to the procedure.