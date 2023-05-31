Transport department to remove CNG kits from public transport: Sharjeel Memon

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday, said that CNG kits installed in public transport vehicles would be removed immediately while Sindh Mass Transit Authority would create a force to ensure compliance of traffic rules.

Sharjeel Memon while addressing a press conference here said that the Sindh Transport Department had decided to immediately remove CNG kits from public transport vehicles for the safety of passengers.

He informed that Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) was mulling over creating a field force on the model of the Motorway Police. The force would monitor the operation of road transport in accordance with the traffic and driving rules and regulations and would also monitor government transport, he added.

He said that according to the decisions taken in the meeting of the transport department, the depots of the transport department across the province would be vacated.

The minister informed that provincial transport department had moved a proposal for the procurement of 500 buses for the public transport system and it was under consideration in the new budget.

He said that the present government was working to strengthen the transport department financially and administratively while work was underway on a scheme for extending public bus service of the transport department to all the districts of Sindh.

Speaking on recent political developments, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Parliament was a Constitutional institution elected by the people and contempt of the parliament or any other institution of the state could not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He opined that the issue of Saqib Nisar's son selling party tickets of any political organisation was not a private matter because Saqib Nisar had been the former chief Justice of the country.

Former CJP Saqib Nisar, during his tenure, declared Imran Khan as 'Sadiq' and 'Ameen', regularised Bani Gala and put opposition politicians into prisons, he recalled, and asserted that decisions given by Saqib Nisar by trespassing his authority were open and shut cases against him.

"It is a fundamental question if Imran Khan is involved in money laundering or not and whether action should be taken against Imran Khan in the light of the Election Commission's decision or not?" he questioned, adding that the blue-eyed boy (Imran Khan) was given a stay order in BRT Peshawar.

Sharjeel Memon said that planning attacks on national institutions was the most heinous crime of Imran Khan and later he intimidated that if he was arrested again the reaction would be repeated.

He said that despite such serious crimes, Imran Khan did not go to jail even for a single day.

He alleged that PTI workers were used by Imran Khan for his ambitions and then he refused to recognise them, even he refused to recognise MNAs and MPAs of his own party.

No leaders abandon his workers in trouble while Imran Khan was doing so because he was not a leader but a political puppet using party workers for personal gains, he added.