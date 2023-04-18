UrduPoint.com

Transporters On Hakla-DIkhan Route Warned Against Overcharging, Overloading

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Transporters on Hakla-DIkhan route warned against overcharging, overloading

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Transporters plying Hakla to Dera Ismail Khan motorway have been warned against overcharging and overloading during Eid holidays to prevent accidents.

In this regard, the spokesman said that Sector Commander Hakla to Dera Ismail Khan motorway, SP Farhadullah Khan has directed all the Deputy Superintendent of Police( DSPs) to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the route to prevent accidents due to traffic rush, especially on the occasion of Eid holidays.

Besides deputing additional traffic cops on all the plaza entries of Hakla, Kharpa, Dawood Khel, Isa Khel and Yarik, the spokesman added that briefing personnel had been posted at the entrances to ask the passengers about the extra fares and in case of complaints take action against the public transport besides refunding the fare to the passengers.

He said that complaints could be registered at Control Helpline 130 which was working round the clock, besides awareness-raising campaigns on publicity forums FM Radio and social media.

It may be recalled that instructions had been given to transporters during the recent meeting to display the fare list and Motorway Helpline 130 and warned that action would be taken against violatorsHe also advised bus staff and passengers on the national highways to use the emergency exit route to deal with the emergency and not to take anything for eating from unknown passengers.

