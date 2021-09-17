Transporters,malls, plazas fined over SOPs violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration imposed fine on various transporters and owners of shopping malls and plazas over violation of corona SOPs in the district during last 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Friday that the team checked various areas and found violations of coronavirus SOPs in four shopping malls, six plazas and five vehicles and imposed Rs 30,000 fine on them.

During last 185 days, the district administration imposed fine of total Rs 6.45 million fine over SOPs violations in Faisalabad and sealed large number of shops and plazas, spokesman added.