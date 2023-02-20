UrduPoint.com

Treatment, Rehabilitation Of Drug Addicts Reviewed In Meeting

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Treatment, rehabilitation of drug addicts reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani presided over the meeting of the District Narcotics Control Committee in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office on Monday.

She reviewed the progress of treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Sabir Farhat, Rana Amir Shahzad, Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan, Excise and Taxation Officer Abdul Khaliq, CEO Health Dr. Anjum Iqbal, CEO of education Muhammad Shahbaz, officers from social welfare department, sports, colleges, and other relevant departments were present.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said that drug addicts should be registered.

She said that the officers and staff of the Excise and Taxation Department, the Police, and other relevant departments should work effectively to end the sale of narcotics drugs.

She said that treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts should be done effectively and various programs should be organized in this regard.

She said that seminars should be organized in educational institutions regarding drugs.

It was informed in the meeting that there is a center for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in Police Lines Bahawalpur and where drug addicts are under treatment. A 10-bed ward has been set up in Bahawal Victoria Hospital where drug addicts are being treated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani said that sports facilities should be provided to the youth so that they do not go near drugs.

She said that the sports department should play its role and seminars should be organized to keep young away from drugs. On this occasion, Director of Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan said that cigarettes should be banned in the canteens of educational institutions.

He said that selling cigarettes without a license is a crime.

