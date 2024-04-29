Open Menu

Tree Plantation, Cleanliness Campaign Accelerated In Gilgit Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Tree plantation, cleanliness campaign accelerated in Gilgit schools

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) In compliance with the special instructions of Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Deputy Director of education Gilgit Abdul Wahab Mir has expedited the tree plantation and cleanliness campaign in all schools of Gilgit district.

According to the spokesperson of the Education Department Gilgit, tree plantation, cleanliness, and decoration work is underway in all schools of Gilgit district.

Abdul Wahab Mir is personally monitoring all ongoing activities to ensure their successful implementation.

The Deputy Director of Education Gilgit has directed all District Development Officers (DDOs) and teachers to raise awareness among students about the significance of tree plantation and cleanliness.

