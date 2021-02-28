Trials for U21 games held in Malakand

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) ::Trials for the forthcoming U21 Games were completed under the aegis of the District Sports Officer Muhammad Naveed at various grounds here on Sunday.

Selected teams and players will represent Malakand in provincial U21 Games. In this regard, separate trials of male and female were held at Zafar Park and Government Degree College, Batkhela under the supervision of Senior Coaches of Provincial Directorate of Sports and District Sports Officer Muhammad Naveed Ahmad.

The male participated in 10 different Men's sports including hockey, basketball, table tennis and gymnastics, judo, taekwondo, karate, wrestling, wushu and weightlifting while female participated in seven games Table Tennis, Tug of War, Volleyball, Netball, Athletics, Badminton and Tag of War.

On this occasion, U21 male and female talented and best players from all over the district selected who will represent Malakand in the provincial competitions of various sports for the U21 players.