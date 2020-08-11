(@FahadShabbir)

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq said on Tuesday that people of merged districts (erstwhile Fata) has served as front-line force in completion of the challenging mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent

"Quaid-e-Azam had an immense love for the tribesmen of merged tribal districts for their strong loyalty, supreme sacrifices and consistent support to him during Pakistan Movement," Ambassador Manzoorul Haq told APP.

He said Quaid e Azam had considered tribal people as a frontline force during his struggle for Pakistan as well as their strong loyalty, sacrifices and determined support was highly praised by the legendary leader during his visits to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the merged tribal districts.

Quaid e Azam had visited KPK at several occasions and commended the strong commitment, support, loyalty and love of tribal people for Pakistan, he maintained.

Despite hectic engagements after Pakistan came into being, Quaid-e- Azam visited Peshawar where he addressed a Grand Tribal Jirga on April 17, 1948 at Governor House.

The Quid highly praised the strong commitment, patriotism and support of tribesmen of merged tribal districts in completion of his mission for Pakistan in his landmark address, he added.

During his inclusive and farsighted historic address to tribal jirga with overwhelming representation of tribal people, chieftains and maliks from all tribal districts, Quaid-e-Azam emphasized on education and social economic development of tribesmen.

Addressing the Jirga Quaid i Azam emphasized on tribesmen to equip themselves with ornament of education to compete at national and international level, the ambassador added.

In 1948, Mr Jinnah had visited historic Islamia College, Peshawar where he addressed the students of KP including merged tribal districts in these words. "I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing the students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan." He reminded the students that now we had achieved the national goal of Pakistan and it was our collective responsibility to work hard in our respective professions with high-level of dedication, commitment and sincerity to make it one of the greatest country of the world.

Quaid-e-Azam advised students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, initiative and a solid academic background and devote wholeheartedly towards their studies.

The Quaid said, "Now we had our own government, therefore, we must be constructive in criticism and students can make a big contribution towards promotion of harmony, unity, discipline and development of Pakistan." The Ambassador said that Quaid i Azam in his address said that establishment of a quality university in Peshawar was very nearer to his heart, which would be great centre of education, culture and learning.

The Ambassador said that Government after a year established University of Peshawar near Islamia College Peshawar after that address.

Ambassador Manzoor said Quaid-e-Azam had considered quality education especially technical education and science and technology was prerequisite for attaining goals of development and economic prosperity that could only be achieved through educated workforce.

Quaid-e-Azam also laid great emphasis on the socio-economic development of tribesmen imperative for their progress and prosperity.

Ambasaador Manzoor said Quaid-e-Azam had also visited historic Khyber Pass and Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber district where he met with tribal people, elders and Maliks.

He told tribesmen that now Pakistan has been created and great responsibility rest on them to work tirelessly for its progress and development.

The tribal Maliks presented many gifts including goat, rifle, turban, cap etc to the celebrated leader on this historic occasion.

He said the great Quaid had foreseen that problems of tribesmen could only be addressed by equipping students with ornament of education and today after passing of 73 years of Pakistan, we have now realized how much education was important for for people of merged tribal districts.

He said best way to celebrate the independence day of Pakistan was to work hard in our respective fields with full professionalism, dedication and commitment to make the country economically stronger and prosperous as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by strictly adhering to his golden principles of unity, faith and discipline.