Tributes Paid To Frontline Health Workers In Attock

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:00 PM

Tributes paid to frontline health workers in Attock

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration in Attock on Sunday arranged several functions in different parts of the district to pay tributes to the health workers and other government employees who were performing duty on frontline against the COVID-19.

Various events were held in district to pay tributes to the frontline heroes, including doctors and health staff members, police and rescue officials for their services they rendered during the last 100 days since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The officials of district administration including deputy commissioner and relevant assistant commissioners today visited various areas and health facilities to pay tribute to the healthcare.

The deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar visited the district Police office and COVID-19 district control room as well as district hospital and presented bouquets to the police officials, doctors, nurses and allied professionals in recognition of their services during COVID19 pandemic after completion of 100 days of their efforts.

While paying glowing tributes to the services of frontline workers, deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar said the government was striving to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the sacrifices rendered by the frontline health workers especially doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would always be remembered.

In Hazro,the commendation certificate and gifts were distributed among doctors, nurses, rescue 1122 officials, officials of municipal committee anti corona task force and paramedical staff.

Speaking on this occasion, assistant commissioner Maleeha Essar appreciated the role of frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus. She said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) could be observed in letter and spirit so to defeat the virus and save precious lives.

In Jand, official of local administration presented bouquets to the health professionals of tehsil headquarters hospital. In Fatehjang, the officials of local administration also distributed facemasks and sanitizers among municipal committee staff, police and traffic warden during the awareness campaign against the coronavirus.

