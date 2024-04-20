Open Menu

Tributes Paid To Kashmiri Iconic Leader Haider Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Tributes paid to Kashmiri iconic leader Haider Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Speakers at a conference paid rich tributes to Raja Muhammad Haider Khan, an iconic figure in Kashmir's struggle for self-determination, on his 58th death anniversary.

The conference was organized by Jammu Kashmir Peace and Justice organization in Muzaffarabad, according to press statement received here Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Peace and Justice Organization, Tanveer ul islam underscored the organization's unwavering commitment to advocating the rights of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called for international intervention for peaceful resolution of the issue.

He also highlighted recent actions by the Indian government, including the revocation of Article 370 and discriminatory legislation, which was aimed to alter the demographic composition of the region and marginalize Kashmiri Muslims.

He condemned these measures as further exacerbating the challenges faced by the Kashmiri populace and threatening their future prospects.

Other speakers on the occasion shed light on the harrowing history of Kashmir, from the era of Dogra rule marked by systemic discrimination and economic exploitation to the aftermath of the partition of British India, which brought about massacres and forced displacement of Kashmiri Muslims.

They paid tributes to Raja Haider Khan, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in the resistance movement against the anti-Muslim Dogra Maharaja and later joined the freedom struggle in 1947.

His unwavering commitment to the cause of Kashmiri self-determination and deep concern for the people of the occupied territory continue to inspire generations.

Related Topics

India Resolution Jammu Muzaffarabad Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan prog ..

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..

40 minutes ago
 Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

45 minutes ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

7 hours ago
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

16 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

16 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

16 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

16 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan