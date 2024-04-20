Tributes Paid To Kashmiri Iconic Leader Haider Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Speakers at a conference paid rich tributes to Raja Muhammad Haider Khan, an iconic figure in Kashmir's struggle for self-determination, on his 58th death anniversary.
The conference was organized by Jammu Kashmir Peace and Justice organization in Muzaffarabad, according to press statement received here Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Peace and Justice Organization, Tanveer ul islam underscored the organization's unwavering commitment to advocating the rights of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called for international intervention for peaceful resolution of the issue.
He also highlighted recent actions by the Indian government, including the revocation of Article 370 and discriminatory legislation, which was aimed to alter the demographic composition of the region and marginalize Kashmiri Muslims.
He condemned these measures as further exacerbating the challenges faced by the Kashmiri populace and threatening their future prospects.
Other speakers on the occasion shed light on the harrowing history of Kashmir, from the era of Dogra rule marked by systemic discrimination and economic exploitation to the aftermath of the partition of British India, which brought about massacres and forced displacement of Kashmiri Muslims.
They paid tributes to Raja Haider Khan, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in the resistance movement against the anti-Muslim Dogra Maharaja and later joined the freedom struggle in 1947.
His unwavering commitment to the cause of Kashmiri self-determination and deep concern for the people of the occupied territory continue to inspire generations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 124,700 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
IIOJ&K converted into open-air prison since illegal abrogation of Art 370: Mehbooba Mufti5 minutes ago
-
AJK PM vows to utilize all resources for state's progress, people's welfare5 minutes ago
-
Sports gala begins15 minutes ago
-
4th International Public Health conference concluded in KMU15 minutes ago
-
Hashim Kakar takes oath as CJ Balochistan High Court16 minutes ago
-
FO says listing of commercial entities on allegations takes place without sharing evidences25 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 166 power pilferers in 24 hours25 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.14m from 188 defaulters in 24 hours26 minutes ago
-
PCP Chairman, deputy Chairman Senate discuss matters pertaining to media codes of ethics35 minutes ago
-
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul45 minutes ago
-
Prompt action against drug peddlers, traffickers ordered45 minutes ago