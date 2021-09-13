Trilateral military exercise Three Brothers 2021 begins in Baku today

(@fidahassanain)

BAKU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2021) The trilateral military exercise Three Brothers-2021 has begun in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The contingents of Special Forces from Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey are participating in the exercise.

The exercise will continue till 22nd of this month and it will further strengthen trilateral cooperation among three brotherly countries.