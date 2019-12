Trilingual Mushaira held at Radio Pakistan

A Trilingual Mushaira in Darri, Pushto and Persian was held here at Pakistan Broadcasting House which was organized by External Services Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A Trilingual Mushaira in Darri, Pushto and Persian was held here at Pakistan Broadcasting House which was organized by External Services Islamabad

Director General Radio Pakistan, Samina Waqar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Controller External Services Murtaza Qureshi, Controller Home Khalida Nuzhat also participated in the Mushaira.

Persian poets Dr Ghulam Qazal Bash, Prof Riaz Akbar, Pushto poets Iqbal Hussain Akhtar, Sardar Hussain Yousafzi, Mst Shaheen Amin, Dari poets Akhtar Usman, Talib Hussain Talib presented their poetry.