Triple Murder Case: Supreme Court Orders Sindh Govt To Arrest Fugitives

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:57 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Sindh government to arrest fugitives involved in triple murder at Mehar, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Sindh government to arrest fugitives involved in triple murder at Mehar, Sindh.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court declared the report of Sindh police unsatisfactory.

The court said the report filed in the court was a fairytale.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) Hyderabad said efforts were underway to arrest the fugitives. He pleaded the court to grant more time to arrest the accused.

The chief justice asked the DIG to arrest the two fugitives by next week. He said the police would not be given more than a week.

Later, the court directed the police to arrest the fugitives in two weeks and adjourned hearing of the case for 10 weeks.

