TTP Terrorist Arrested From Buner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:11 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malakand Region on Monday arrested a terrorist affiliated with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Buner district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malakand Region on Monday arrested a terrorist affiliated with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Buner district.

The CTD Malakand informed that during an intelligence-based operation, a most wanted terrorist named Ehsanullah alias Talha was arrested from Buner district.

Arms and ammunition including hand-grenades and a 30-bore pistol was recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

The CTD informed that the terrorist, with a head-money of Rs two million, was wanted in different cases of terrorism to the KP police. He was involved in blasts at Swari Bazaar and Dheri Pull of Buner district in 2009.

A case under terrorism act was registered against the arrested terrorist and an expert investigative team was constituted to interrogate him, the CTD said and added that police were expecting further revelations during interrogation.

