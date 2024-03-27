Open Menu

Turbat Attack Martyr Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours

Shaheed Sepoy Noman Farid (age 24 years, resident of Muzaffargarh) who was martyred in the terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in Turbat on the intervening night of March 25 and 26, was laid to rest in his native area with full military honors on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Shaheed Sepoy Noman Farid (age 24 years, resident of Muzaffargarh) who was martyred in the terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in Turbat on the intervening night of March 25 and 26, was laid to rest in his native area with full military honors on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the senior officers of Pakistan Army, soldiers, families and relatives and local people attended the funeral prayer of the martyr.

"These sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our resolve against terrorism and our love for motherland," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Turbat Muzaffargarh March Prayer Love

Recent Stories

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

46 minutes ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

57 minutes ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

54 minutes ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

54 minutes ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

54 minutes ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

54 minutes ago
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

54 minutes ago
 Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journal ..

Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists

54 minutes ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences

54 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

57 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; ca ..

Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply

54 minutes ago
 Five killed in German motorway bus accident

Five killed in German motorway bus accident

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan