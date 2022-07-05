UrduPoint.com

Turi Reiterates Resolving Labors And Overseas Pakistanis On War Footings

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday vowed to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and laborers on a war footings.

He was addressing a joint meeting of senior officials from Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO); MD and DG OPF, members of OPF Owners Valley Association and officials from other relevant departments also attended the meeting, said a press release.

In the meeting, Development work, power and water supply and release of mortgaged plots of allottees were reviewed in detail.

The Federal Minister expressed that the housing scheme for overseas Pakistanis was launched by Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto which was not properly pursued by later governments however development work was resumed in 2008 during PPP government under the leadership of then President Asif Ali Zardari.

He expressed that under the farsighted guidance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the dream of Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto shall be fulfilled with full dedications and tireless efforts.

He directed directed the concerned officials and departments to resolve all issues related OPF Valley Phase-5, Islamabad by end of this month.

He said that by complete development of the housing scheme, Pakistan could receive a huge amount of remittances helping the country in this difficult time of economic crisis. He said that more opportunities, relief, facilitation and welfare schemes for overseas Pakistanis are in streamline and would be announced soon.

Presiding over another meeting with officials of Workers Welfare Fund and Pakistan Mines Workers Federation, Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi said that his ministry would continue to take initiatives for the welfare of workers and labors.

"Every effort will be made to ensure the welfare of workers in mines," he said. The meeting also discussed the welfare of mine workers, their due representation in the Boards of Trustees, EOBI and WWF and the required grants from the Workers Welfare Fund and EOBI for their families.

The Federal Minister said that PPP represents the working and labor class of the country and their welfare is at the top of its Manifesto. The Federal Minister reiterated that special measures shall be taken for the handicapped workers and labors belonging to the merged districts of FATA.

