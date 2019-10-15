TV anchor claims Shehbaz Sharif may quit politics

(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif is very reluctant to bear the burden of Azadi March and want a safe passage, he says

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) PML- N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif may quit politics while he is reluctant to join Azadi March of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, A tv anchor claimed.

Kamran Khan while hosing his show on a local TV said that Shehbaz Sharif visited Kot Lakhpat jail where he also held meeting with his son Hamza Shehbaz after which the rumors spread that he may quit politics. He said that it is quite clear that Shehbaz Sharif is reluctant to take part in JUI-F Azadi March and at any time he may announce that he was leaving politics.

Kamran Khan said neither Shehbaz Sharif visited Kot Lakhpat Jail last Thursday nor he was present at the premises of the NAB court to meet his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif which was noticed by the analysts. Shehbaz Sharif, he said, perhaps was not interested in bearing the burden of Azadi March.