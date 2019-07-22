(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The daughter of a tv mechanic won position of one of toppers of results of Matric exams held under board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

Aatika Rasool got 1077 marks out of total 1100 marks in results of exams of matric for year 2019. She belonged to a poor family.

Her father worked as TV mechanic to earn bread for his family. "My parents always encouraged me to get education," she said, adding that she got prominent marks in matric exams with the prayers of her parents and her struggle to achieve the target.

Aatika was a student of Government Higher Secondary School for Girls Satellite Town Bahawalpur. She got first position at her school.