Twin tower, lawyers complex to be constructed at current IHC vicinity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A twin tower and separate lawyers' complex would be constructed at the current vicinity of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for district judiciary (East,West) and lawyers chambers respectively.

This was agreed during a meeting between advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar and representatives of Islamabad Bar Association on Thursday.

The meeting was aimed at addressing the lawyers issues on the directives of IHC.

"A consensus was reached that the present Islamabad High Court vicinity should be used to construct district courts, chambers and other facilities for lawyers," said a press release.

During the meeting Bar representatives were informed about the Government's political will to reform judicial system, address various issues faced by lawyers and to bring about necessary legislation to effectively tackle the hurdles faced by Judiciary and Bar especially in ICT.

The advisor assured lawyers to address their concerns diligently an efficaciously.

He said an efficacious solution of lawyers issues will be presented before the Prime Minister and Federal Cabinet as per the Orders of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The meeting reviewed various issues such as relocation of District Courts and Islamabad High Court, and construction of the lawyers Complex (Wukla Complex).

The meeting also deliberated upon the absence of a delegated Prosecution Department in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Ch. Haseeb Muhammad, President Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Imran Shoukat Rao, Vice President Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Sohail Akbar Ch. Secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Javed Saleem Shorish, member Islamabad Bar Council, Naseer Ahmed Kiani, member Islamabad Bar Council, Shoaib Saheen member Pakistan Bar Council and Zafar Khokhar President District Bar Association, Islamabad.