Two accused held for gambling in Tando Jam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Police on Monday arrested two suspected gamblers in a raid conducted here in Sakhi Wahab colony of Tando Jam.

According to spokesman of Hyderabad Police, SHO Tando Jam, Manzoor Ahmad Jamali raided a place and arrested two accused Muhammad Ayaz and Bilal Pathan allegedly involved in gambling of "Akra Parchi" and seized two mobile phones and money from their possession.

Police also registered a case under sections 5- A Gambling Act and 294- B of PPC against the accused.