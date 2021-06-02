UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two ACs, Mukhtiarkar Transferred

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Two ACs, Mukhtiarkar transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Two Assistant Commissioners and a Mukhtiarkar of district Hyderabad were transferred with immediate effect.

According to separate notifications issued here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro and Mukhtiarkar Altaf Hussain Korejo have been transferred and directed to report to the respective headquarters.

Ghulam Rasool Panhwar, an officer of Ex. PCS ( BS-17), AC Kotri is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad while Muhammad Shah Moezam Shar was posted as Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad.

Ms. Surhan Aijaz Abro, officer of PAS (BS-17) was also posted as AC Hyderabad Rural vice Ms. Qandeel Fatima Memon transferred.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Hyderabad Shar Qasimabad Kotri

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

2 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

2 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.