Two Arrested Over Torturing Man

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Two arrested over torturing man

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Sahianwala police claimed to have arrested two accused on charge of torturing a citizen and sharing his video on social media.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Ali Aun Gujjar resident of Chak 10/J-B, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Afzal and Fazal Chaddhar, all residents of Chak 129/R-B had abducted a citizen, Munawar Hussain resident of Chak 43/J-B Peroana Chak Jhumra, two months ago and after taking him to the Dera (outhouse) of Fazal Chaddhar in Chak 129/R-B used to tortured him severely during this period.

The accused also made video of torture on Munawar and shared it on social medial.

After receiving information, Regional Police Officer (RPO) and City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad took serious notice and directed the Sahianwala police to arrest the accused immediately.

Therefore, a special team was constituted which conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing two accused including Dera owner Fazal Chaddhar and Ali Aun.

The police also registered a case while raids are also being conducted for arrest of the remaining accused.

