Two Bike Lifters Arrested; Five Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Two bike lifters arrested; five motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against car and bike lifter gangs managed to bust a gang and rounded up its five members besides recovering five motorcycles, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of a bike lifter gang namely Bilal and Imran.

Police also recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested accused are record holder criminals and have been shifted to jail for an identification parade.

Superintendent of Police Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan while appreciating the performance of the police team directed to continue operation against the car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.

