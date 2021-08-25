Two bike snatchers arrested after police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Tuesday night arrested two bike snatchers after police encounter while an accused managed to escape from the scene.

According to a police spokesman, a police party was chasing the three bikes snatchers who snatched a bike from a citizen at gun point and trying to escape.

On seeing the police party, they opened fire on the police mobile. During exchange of fire near Margalla canal, two snatchers were injured who were rounded up. Police also recovered a snatched motorcycle and weapons from their possession.

The accused had snatched a motorcycle from a citizen in 'Chachhi Mohalla' an area in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah while Taxila police on receiving information were chasing the snatchers.

Two arrested accused were identified as Shah Faisal and Arsalan who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Senior Police officers rushed to the spot while a search operation to net the fugitive accused was also launched.

Superintendent Police, Potohar said that the fugitive snatcher would also be arrested and brought to justice.

Those who attack the lives and property of the citizens cannot escape the law, the CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis said.