UrduPoint.com

Two Bike Snatchers Arrested After Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:53 PM

Two bike snatchers arrested after police encounter

Rawalpindi District Police on Tuesday night arrested two bike snatchers after police encounter while an accused managed to escape from the scene

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Tuesday night arrested two bike snatchers after police encounter while an accused managed to escape from the scene.

According to a police spokesman, a police party was chasing the three bikes snatchers who snatched a bike from a citizen at gun point and trying to escape.

On seeing the police party, they opened fire on the police mobile. During exchange of fire near Margalla canal, two snatchers were injured who were rounded up. Police also recovered a snatched motorcycle and weapons from their possession.

The accused had snatched a motorcycle from a citizen in 'Chachhi Mohalla' an area in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah while Taxila police on receiving information were chasing the snatchers.

Two arrested accused were identified as Shah Faisal and Arsalan who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Senior Police officers rushed to the spot while a search operation to net the fugitive accused was also launched.

Superintendent Police, Potohar said that the fugitive snatcher would also be arrested and brought to justice.

Those who attack the lives and property of the citizens cannot escape the law, the CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police Exchange Mobile Rawalpindi Taxila Shah Faisal Saddar From

Recent Stories

Chakwal family seeks justice in farmer’s murder ..

Chakwal family seeks justice in farmer’s murder case

24 minutes ago
 Over 1.97 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 1.97 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

3 minutes ago
 Four under construction small dams to irrigate 450 ..

Four under construction small dams to irrigate 4500 acres land in Potohar region ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Signs 1st Export Contract for Repellent-Pat ..

Russia Signs 1st Export Contract for Repellent-Patrol, Krasukha EW Systems - Exp ..

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Unaware How OSCE Plans to Monitor Parliamen ..

Moscow Unaware How OSCE Plans to Monitor Parliamentary Elections Without Observe ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Kazakhstan third Joint Military Exercise ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan third Joint Military Exercise 'Dostarym III' commences at NC ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.