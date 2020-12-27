Two bodies found floating in Phuleli canal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police found 2 dead bodies of unknown persons floating in Phuleli canal here Sunday.

According to the police, one of the body of a man aged between 35 to 40 years was found in Phuleli canal in Phuleli area.

The local divers pulled out the body and shifted it to Liaquat University Hospital.

Another Dead body of a man aged over 50 years was found from the same canal near Hursi area.

It was also pulled out by the local divers and shifted to the LUH.

The police said they were tracing the identities of both the deceased besides investigating the causes of their drowning.