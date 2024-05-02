Two bodies found from Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Bodies of two people including a newborn boy were found from different sites in Faisalabad here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that some passersby spotted a corpse of a 50-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Mandi Mor Sammundri Road and informed Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and identified the ill-fated man as Asif Ali resident of Allama Iqbal Colony who was reportedly an addict person and may expire due to overdose of drugs.

The body was handed over to the heirs for burial after completing necessary formalities.

Meanwhile, a passerby informed Rescue 1122 that body of a newborn boy was lying near D-Type Bridge Sammundri Road after wrapping into a shopping bag.

Rescue 1122 handed over the victim's body to D-Type Colony police station for investigation.