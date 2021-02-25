Two Brick Kilns Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool sealed two brick kilns running without zig-zag technology on Thursday.
The AC said various kilns in tehsil Sadar were checked and two were operating without zig-zag technology in Dhanola. To which, the brick kiln were sealed as the governmenthas imposed a ban on running kilns with old technology which is causing smogand air pollution.