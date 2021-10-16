UrduPoint.com

Two Brothers Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Two brothers shot dead

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Two brothers were gunned down over an old enmity near here on Saturday.

Police said that Majeed (25) and his brother Wakeel, sons of Younis were going to a Pattoki court by a car for appearing when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at them near Pattoki-Multan road.

As a result, both the brothers received critical bullet wounds and died on the spot.

Police have sent the bodies to hospital for autopsy.

Investigation was underway.

