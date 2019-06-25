Two car lifter gangs busted; eight arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Kahuta police Tuesday busted two car lifter gangs and arrested their eight members besides recovering two stolen carry vans, two Mehran cars, six motorcycles and cash Rs 500,000 from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Capt. ® Muhammad Faisal Rana, Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal constituted a special team under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kahuta Circle Saood Khan and SHO Kahuta Police Station to net the car lifters.

The team after hectic efforts managed to net criminals allegedly involved in car and motorcycle snatching and lifting.

He said that police team arrested criminals namely Bilal Hussain, Ghulam Hussain, Umar Farooq, Wasif Faiz, Zohaib Mumtaz, Khurram Nadeem, Zahoor Ahmed and Muhammad Umar Khan.

The gang members confessed to have lifted cars from different areas.

The police recovered two stolen Suzuki Carry vans, two Mehran cars, six motorcycles and Rs 500,000 cash.

Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigations are underway.