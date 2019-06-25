UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Car Lifter Gangs Busted; Eight Arrested

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

Two car lifter gangs busted; eight arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Kahuta police Tuesday busted two car lifter gangs and arrested their eight members besides recovering two stolen carry vans, two Mehran cars, six motorcycles and cash Rs 500,000 from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Capt. ® Muhammad Faisal Rana, Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal constituted a special team under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kahuta Circle Saood Khan and SHO Kahuta Police Station to net the car lifters.

The team after hectic efforts managed to net criminals allegedly involved in car and motorcycle snatching and lifting.

He said that police team arrested criminals namely Bilal Hussain, Ghulam Hussain, Umar Farooq, Wasif Faiz, Zohaib Mumtaz, Khurram Nadeem, Zahoor Ahmed and Muhammad Umar Khan.

The gang members confessed to have lifted cars from different areas.

The police recovered two stolen Suzuki Carry vans, two Mehran cars, six motorcycles and Rs 500,000 cash.

Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Rawalpindi Circle Kahuta Saddar Criminals From Suzuki

Recent Stories

The survival of the children of Al-Shifa Trust is ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

19 minutes ago

52 minutes ago

FNC, Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly sign MoU

52 minutes ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

53 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.