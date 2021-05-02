UrduPoint.com
Two Coronavirus Patients Die In Jamshoro Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Two coronavirus patients die in Jamshoro hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed two more lives of patients admitted at Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro on Sunday.

According to In-charge Covid isolation ward, Dr. Ghulam Qadir Dal two patients of Badin district have succumbed to the virus while 22 patients are admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital.

The dead bodies of both coronavirus patients were also handed over to the heirs after completing required standard operating procedures (SOPs), Dr. Dal said

