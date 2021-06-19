Two criminals held, cash valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two Afghan nationals involved in theft cases and recovered mobile phone, laptop and cash from their possession.

According to police spokesman, a team constituted by SP (Saddar) Farooq Amjad Butter under the supervision of DSP Malik Basheer including SHO Karachi Company Sub-Inspector Asif Khan and others arrested the accused identified as Muhammad Din and Hameed Ullah.

The accused during preliminary investigation confessed that they used to break the mirrors of vehicles and steal the precious items from vehicles. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP ( Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer have appreciated the police team and directed all officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.