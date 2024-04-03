Open Menu

Two Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Two dacoits killed in police encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Two alleged dacoits were killed in an intense exchange of fire with the police in Westridge area here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the police gave a signal to suspected motorcycle riders to stop. The suspects, identified as Farooq Saeed and Qaribullah Khan, turned violent, opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.

Amidst the chaos, two of the dacoits were killed by their own accomplices. Both the gunned-down dacoits also had a criminal record with involvement in over 30 cases across different districts of Punjab, including robbery and house robbery.

Police have also recovered weapons used in crime. The senior police officers rushed to crime scene.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the bravery and valor exhibited by the officers involved, including SP Pothohar, SHO Westridge, and the entire police team.

The criminal activities will not be tolerated and the other accomplices of the dacoits will be arrested soon and will be punished, he added.

