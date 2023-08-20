Two-day 8th Color & Chem Expo exhibition concludes successfully

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The two-day 8th Color & Chem Expo 2023 successfully concluded on Sunday at the International Expo Center, Lahore with the signing of business deals worth billions of rupees.

More than 200 domestic and foreign companies participated in the mega show. The exhibition was organized by Event & Conference International.

Former Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir and other personalities visited the exhibition and discussed the business conditions with the participants.

Dastgir also distributed shields among Mr Zhou, the head of the Chinese delegation participating in the exhibition, and others.

The second day of the exhibition was also attended by people from various related industries and academia in large numbers.

Rashidul Haq, the organizer of the exhibition, said that business to business (B2B) deals worth billions of rupees were made in two days of the exhibition.

Thousands of people visited the exhibition, he said, adding despite the difficult economic situation, the response of the industry is encouraging.

"This exhibition will prove to be a breath of fresh air in an atmosphere where businesses have adversely suffered," Mr Haq added.

He announced that next exhibition of color and chemical will be held in August next year at the Lahore Expo Center.